$325.70 Million in Sales Expected for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will announce $325.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.40 million. Expro Group reported sales of $96.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,864,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.