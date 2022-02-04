$34.52 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $34.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SAMG stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $257.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

