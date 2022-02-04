41,013 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. NIKE comprises approximately 3.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 58,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

