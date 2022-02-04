$52.23 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $52.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $198.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.95 million to $198.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $223.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.47 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

