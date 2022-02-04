6,272 Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.70. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,031. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $153.39 and a twelve month high of $222.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

