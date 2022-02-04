7,000 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

NYSE:CE opened at $159.87 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

