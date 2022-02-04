$73.75 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post sales of $73.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $92.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $293.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $295.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 346.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

