$85.73 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post $85.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $192.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $259.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after buying an additional 645,838 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $58,027,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

