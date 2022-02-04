$887.55 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report sales of $887.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $902.10 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $601.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.