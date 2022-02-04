88mph Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 191.5% higher against the dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and $1.10 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $42.45 or 0.00102427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00112043 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 458,420 coins and its circulating supply is 439,034 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

