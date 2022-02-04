8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $888,855.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $682,582.61 and $888,855.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002649 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003753 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

