AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.87

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.01. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 97,846 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

