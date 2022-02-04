AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.12

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.12 and last traded at $59.96, with a volume of 203172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get AAON alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 28.79%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.