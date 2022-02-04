AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.05.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. 38,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

