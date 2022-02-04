AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 250

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 300 to SEK 250 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Danske cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.03.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.