ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 35.21.

ABBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.