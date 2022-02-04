ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,144,092 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $34.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Get ABB alerts:

The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.