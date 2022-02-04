Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,286,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 224,346 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,215,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

