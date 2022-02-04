AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Shares of ABBV opened at $140.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

