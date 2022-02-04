Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Trading Down 3.7%

Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.76. Approximately 165,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 203,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81. The company has a market cap of C$486.25 million and a PE ratio of -56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.92.

About Absolute Software (TSE:ABST)

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.