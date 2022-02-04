Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 716,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.63, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

