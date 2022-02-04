Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading 1.4% Higher

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47. 4,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 31,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.