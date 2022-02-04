Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells $1,011,811.32 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,016. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

