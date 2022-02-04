ACENT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $846,292.00 (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $846,292.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACENT has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00110939 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.