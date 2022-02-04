Achain Market Capitalization Tops $4.79 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $716,098.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00271764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

