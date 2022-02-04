ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.14

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $364,087.98 and $35,640.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

