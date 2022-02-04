Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,105 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 5.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Activision Blizzard worth $193,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

