Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.44

Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.44 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.17). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 591,301 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

About Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

