Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $50,650.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,392.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.68 or 0.07193738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00288856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.11 or 0.00734700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069959 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00396206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00229208 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

