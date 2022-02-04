Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 599,490 shares trading hands.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.