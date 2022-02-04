Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Natixis

Natixis reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,748 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87,544 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Adobe were worth $43,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $510.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.