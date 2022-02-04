Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of WMS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.86. 7,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.