Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

