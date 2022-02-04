Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 7,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.