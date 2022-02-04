Aeon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,854.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2,854.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00400200 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

