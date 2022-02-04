Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Position Raised by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,383 shares during the period. Affirm makes up 5.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of Affirm worth $89,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Affirm by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $4,408,000. Natixis boosted its position in Affirm by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $128,931,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 347.4% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,928 shares of company stock worth $7,341,667. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and a PE ratio of -18.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

