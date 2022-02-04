Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 6.1%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.15. 17,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 461,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Afya by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

