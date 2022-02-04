Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.70

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.70 and traded as high as C$34.86. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$34.05, with a volume of 37,291 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.50.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.80 million and a P/E ratio of 55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.