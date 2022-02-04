Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $369,800.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 198,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,633. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agiliti by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

