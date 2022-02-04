Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Agree Realty worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.