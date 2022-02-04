AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 462,676 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $5.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $322,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

