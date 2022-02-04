Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0933 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Aion has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $3.21 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.66 or 0.99640129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00249354 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00161748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00324341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003837 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,365,235 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

