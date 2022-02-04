Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

