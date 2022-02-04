Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.36 ($3.77).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.72) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.61) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EPA AF opened at €4.05 ($4.55) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

