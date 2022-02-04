Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.88.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.