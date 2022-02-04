Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.37. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS.

Shares of APD stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

