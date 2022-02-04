Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,481 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.58 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

