Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 887 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56.
Alarm.com stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.
ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
