Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 750 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,855. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

