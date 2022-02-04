Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 20,676,897 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.

About Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Greenland. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, base metal, iron ore, zinc, and lead deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Inglefield Land multi-element, Limerick base metals, and Thule Black Sands projects; 90% interests in the Amitsoq graphite and Clogau gold projects; and a 51% interest in the Melville Bay iron ore project.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.